Dhanashree Verma alleges ex husband Yuzvendra Chahal cheated on her

Yuzvendra Chahal's ex-wife Dhanashree Verma recently admitted that she caught Yuzvendra cheating on her two months into their marriage. In a recent reality show Rise and Fall, a participant Kubbra asked Dhanashree when she first realised that her marriage with Yuzvendra won’t work.

“When did you realise in your relationship that, ‘Bhai, yeh nahi chal sakta, yeh mistake ho gaya hai abhi?’ (Translation: When did you realise in your relationship that, this can’t go on, and that it was a mistake?)," asked Kubbra.

To this, Dhanashree said, “First year. Caught him in the second month.

All Kubbra said was: “Crazy bro”.

On the same show, Dhanashree clarified that the rumours about alimony were false. She told Aditya Narayan that it had officially been almost a year since the separation, and it happened quickly because it was mutual. She said that was why people’s claims about alimony were wrong.

Dhanashree said that just because she chose not to speak, it did not mean others could say anything they liked. She explained that her parents had taught her to justify herself only to people she cared about and questioned why she should waste time explaining herself to those who did not even know her.

Rise and Fall is currently streaming on Amazon MX Player. The show premiered on 6 September 2025 and is hosted by Ashneer Grover.