Dhanashree Verma breaks down over Aahana Kumra questioning her character

Dhanashree Verma, who divorced from cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, her husband of three and a half years, is participating in a high-stakes reality show Rise & Fall. The show which explores the timeless struggle between the haves & the have nots, saw Dhanashree lose it over a castmate's snarky comments.

Fresh off her divorce from cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma became emotional on the high-stakes reality show Rise & Fall after content creator Akriti Negi revealed snarky comments made by fellow contestant Aahana about her character. The bottom three workers presented their pitches to avoid elimination, content creator Akriti Negi disclosed that Aahana had previously made remarks about Dhanashree's character, specifically suggesting she tends to cling to men. The LSD 2: Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2 actor broke down in tears.

"I am actually coming from a space of disappointment. When Aahana was in the penthouse, I found out that she said something about me, and I felt bad about it. I cried a lot that day. Despite that, when Aahana was cornered, Arbaz and I stood by her. I had very clearly told her that there are some reasons why people don't talk to her. I even told her I was deeply hurt by her words, but now I don't know what she is talking about me in the basement, but I have felt bad," said Dhanashree.