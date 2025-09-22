Dhanashree Verma breaks down over Aahana Kumra questioning her character

Dhanashree Verma, who divorced from cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, her husband of three and a half years, is participating in a high-stakes reality show Rise & Fall. The show which explores the timeless struggle between the haves & the have nots, saw Dhanashree lose it over a castmate's snarky comments.
Fresh off her divorce from cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma became emotional on the high-stakes reality show Rise & Fall after content creator Akriti Negi revealed snarky comments made by fellow contestant Aahana about her character. During the segment where the bottom three workers presented their pitches to avoid elimination, content creator Akriti Negi disclosed that Aahana had previously made remarks about Dhanashree's character, specifically suggesting she tends to cling to men. The LSD 2: Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2 actor broke down in tears.
"I am actually coming from a space of disappointment. When Aahana was in the penthouse, I found out that she said something about me, and I felt bad about it. I cried a lot that day. Despite that, when Aahana was cornered, Arbaz and I stood by her. I had very clearly told her that there are some reasons why people don't talk to her. I even told her I was deeply hurt by her words, but now I don't know what she is talking about me in the basement, but I have felt bad," said Dhanashree.
"I have never said anything against anyone on the show, yet I never dragged my personal life on the show. I am told I am getting influenced, but that's not true, I don't like this environment. I have seen life, and I know I cannot trust Aahana anymore".
In another shot from up in the penthouse, Dhanashree said that she felt unsafe to talk to anybody.
"People are crossing their limits now," she said.
Dhanashree Verma has opened up about healing from her divorce with Yuzvendra Chahal, which was finalised in March this year. Yuzvendra has also revealed that the divorce was influenced by multiple factors, like conflicting careers and a lack of quality time together.
