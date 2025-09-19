This fashion collection celebrates saris, which are handcrafted and full of character

We often categorise fashion into genres, like ethnic, modern, and so on. it’s simple to slot styles this way, but what’s fashion without thought, creativity, and expression? Some people love dressing simply, while others enjoy going all out with bold choices. and then, there’s another group that thrives on experimenting, blending and fusing styles. That’s where designer Pallavi Mohan comes into the picture. With her label not so serious, she has always mastered the art of balancing whimsy with craft. For her, fashion is treated as storytelling; textures, motifs, and details aren’t mere embellishments but experiences. Pallavi’s latest collection, The Dream We Celebrate, discusses this and more.
She expresses, “This drop is very personal to me and feels like a milestone in my journey as a designer. Fashion for me has always been a conversation between people, craft, and nature.”
With The Dream We Celebrate, Pallavi wanted to capture the joy of creating while making it inclusive of everyone who has been part of her story. For the first time, she also interpreted saris in her own signature way: unexpected, handcrafted, and unapologetically full of character. “The name comes from this feeling — that the dream is not mine alone but something we celebrate together with those who wear, watch, and cheer for us,” She adds. The collection is an interplay between indian couture and global fashion sensibilities. According to Pallavi, the idea was to design clothes that feel at home in India yet equally relevant globally. The Dream We Celebrate includes saris, lehengas, gowns and fluid contemporary separates. Women can wear these pieces at weddings, cocktail evenings, festive celebrations, and even on red carpets or international events.
Delving deeper into the details, Pallavi says, “I love working with delicate, sheer fabrics like net, organza, georgette, and crepe that bring softness and fluidity to my designs. For the dream we celebrate, I have paired these with fabrics that add structure and shine, such as silks and metallics.” The colour palette, however, leans towards elegant pastels such as nude, blush, and ivory, contrasted with deeper shades of navy and jewel tones for a timeless yet festive look. Pallavi informs, “The outfits showcase feather detailing, laser-cut appliqués, 3d florals, and sequins that shimmer with movement. Each embroidery is hand-sewn by artisans and often takes weeks or months to complete, making every piece an expression of both delicacy and depth.”
The designer also tells us about the immense contribution of the artisans in bringing this edit to life. The Dream We Celebrate has been crafted with the help of over 1,000 artisans who bring precision and patience to the hand embroidered textures. “Our design house is a platinum LEED certified green factory where over 70 per cent of fabrics are consciously sourced or upcycled. Every piece is created in safe and fair working conditions that honour both people and planet,” Pallavi says.
The designer’s global explorations have also shaped her designs today. With her label’s presence on runways from Paris to Bahrain to Lakmé Fashion Week, she has come to believe that fashion is truly borderless. “Young people look for individuality, fluidity, and modernity. By reinterpreting traditional indian garments like the sari or lehenga with sheer bases, unconventional drapes, or laser-cut details, we give ethnic wear a contemporary language that resonates across cultures and age groups,” She explains. Pallavi recently marked a new milestone with the open ing of her store in hyderabad. sharing her excitement, she says, “Hyderabad has a vibrant cultural fabric that celebrates heritage while embracing contemporary luxury fashion. So, opening a store in this city was a natural next step for us.”
Price starts at Rs 85,000.
Available online.
