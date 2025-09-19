This fashion collection celebrates saris, which are handcrafted and full of character

We often categorise fashion into genres, like ethnic, modern, and so on. it’s simple to slot styles this way, but what’s fashion without thought, creativity, and expression? Some people love dressing simply, while others enjoy going all out with bold choices. and then, there’s another group that thrives on experimenting, blending and fusing styles. That’s where designer Pallavi Mohan comes into the picture. With her label not so serious, she has always mastered the art of balancing whimsy with craft. For her, fashion is treated as storytelling; textures, motifs, and details aren’t mere embellishments but experiences. Pallavi’s latest collection, The Dream We Celebrate, discusses this and more.

According to Pallavi, the idea was to design clothes that feel at home in India yet equally relevant globally

She expresses, “This drop is very personal to me and feels like a milestone in my journey as a designer. Fashion for me has always been a conversation between people, craft, and nature.”

With The Dream We Celebrate, Pallavi wanted to capture the joy of creating while making it inclusive of everyone who has been part of her story. For the first time, she also interpreted saris in her own signature way: unexpected, handcrafted, and unapologetically full of character. “The name comes from this feeling — that the dream is not mine alone but something we celebrate together with those who wear, watch, and cheer for us,” She adds. The collection is an interplay between indian couture and global fashion sensibilities. According to Pallavi, the idea was to design clothes that feel at home in India yet equally relevant globally. The Dream We Celebrate includes saris, lehengas, gowns and fluid contemporary separates. Women can wear these pieces at weddings, cocktail evenings, festive celebrations, and even on red carpets or international events.