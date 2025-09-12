Safar captures a woman’s graceful journey as she transforms into a bride

With the upcoming wedding season, bridal fashion is once again the talk of the town. Some brides love experimenting with changing trends, tweaking their looks and outfits to stay ahead of the curve, while others remain deeply rooted in tradition, embracing timeless styles no matter what’s in vogue. Either way, it’s her special day, and they have every right to choose whatever makes them feel confident, beautiful, and truly themselves. Exploring bridal fashion is always a fascinating journey, and fashion brand Osaa by Adarsh makes it even more interesting. The Indian celebration couture label is a tribute to the country’s rich craftsmanship, handwoven textiles, and sartorial traditions. Each new collection by designer Adarsh Makharia is a treat for the senses, and this season’s drop, Safar, is no exception. A stunning mélange of rich embroideries, intricate appliqués, impeccable weaving, and exquisite printing and dyeing, the brand continues to weave India’s rich textile heritage into unforgettable wedding couture. What’s truly striking is how Adarsh infuses contemporary elements into his collections while preserving their rich ethnic essence and timeless identity.
The new drop, Safar, has been envisioned as a soulful journey where a designer’s imagination takes shape and a bride’s transformation is celebrated with grace. The collection mirrors her emotional and cultural evolution, delicately weaving heritage into her blossoming identity. After all, a wedding is more than just changing a surname or leaving the warmth of one’s childhood home; it is a poignant blend of cherished memories, tender goodbyes, and the anticipation of embracing new bonds and beginnings. “The journey of imagination turning into reality and a bride’s graceful transformation is what Safar captures, blending heritage with her evolving identity,” shares Adarsh.
Walking us through the finer details, the designer shares, “The collection features a rich palette of greens, caramels, purples, and cut ruby tones. We have also worked with luxurious fabrics like tissue, mulberry silk, and organza.” A standout element is the use of multi-coloured threads intricately paired with metallic embroidery. According to Adarsh, this process adds depth, vibrancy, and a distinctive edge to every piece. There’s something for both men and women. Brides-to-be can explore stunning fish-cut lehengas with stylised tops, statement bridal lehengas, and ensembles featuring unique blouse cuts. “For men, Safar includes classic bandis, sherwanis, and open jackets,” adds Adarsh.The silhouettes strike a perfect balance between contemporary flair and traditional charm, making them ideal for modern couples seeking a timeless wedding look.
This collection is a perfect pick for anyone looking to make a statement this wedding season or gearing up for their big day. “Safar is ideal for weddings, festive celebrations, and other special occasions. It’s designed especially for brides who wish to stand out during their main functions while staying deeply connected to tradition,” shares Adarsh.
The edits by Osaa by Adarsh clearly speak of the meticulous handwork that goes into every creation. Just one glance at these pieces is enough to appreciate their artistry. “All of our work is done by skilled local artisans. We take immense pride in promoting our cultural heritage while supporting hundreds of artisans. Each piece reflects their dedication and craftsmanship,” shares Adarsh.
With Safar, Adarsh’s vision is for every woman to feel like the perfect bride, confident, beautiful, and deeply connected to her roots. The collection reflects this philosophy through its use of traditional craftsmanship paired with modern sensibilities. “We’ve stayed true to age-old techniques while making every ensemble lightweight and comfortable, so a bride not only looks stunning but also feels at ease on her special day,” he shares.
Prices start at Rs 1,50,000.
Available online.
Mail ID: sakshisuresh.k@newindianexpress.com
Twitter: @kaithwas_sakshi
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.