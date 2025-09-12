Safar captures a woman’s graceful journey as she transforms into a bride

Walking us through the finer details, the designer shares, “The collection features a rich palette of greens, caramels, purples, and cut ruby tones. We have also worked with luxurious fabrics like tissue, mulberry silk, and organza.” A standout element is the use of multi-coloured threads intricately paired with metallic embroidery. According to Adarsh, this process adds depth, vibrancy, and a distinctive edge to every piece. There’s something for both men and women. Brides-to-be can explore stunning fish-cut lehengas with stylised tops, statement bridal lehengas, and ensembles featuring unique blouse cuts. “For men, Safar includes classic bandis, sherwanis, and open jackets,” adds Adarsh.The silhouettes strike a perfect balance between contemporary flair and traditional charm, making them ideal for modern couples seeking a timeless wedding look.

This collection is a perfect pick for anyone looking to make a statement this wedding season or gearing up for their big day. “Safar is ideal for weddings, festive celebrations, and other special occasions. It’s designed especially for brides who wish to stand out during their main functions while staying deeply connected to tradition,” shares Adarsh.

The edits by Osaa by Adarsh clearly speak of the meticulous handwork that goes into every creation. Just one glance at these pieces is enough to appreciate their artistry. “All of our work is done by skilled local artisans. We take immense pride in promoting our cultural heritage while supporting hundreds of artisans. Each piece reflects their dedication and craftsmanship,” shares Adarsh.

With Safar, Adarsh’s vision is for every woman to feel like the perfect bride, confident, beautiful, and deeply connected to her roots. The collection reflects this philosophy through its use of traditional craftsmanship paired with modern sensibilities. “We’ve stayed true to age-old techniques while making every ensemble lightweight and comfortable, so a bride not only looks stunning but also feels at ease on her special day,” he shares.

Prices start at Rs 1,50,000.

Available online.

Mail ID: sakshisuresh.k@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @kaithwas_sakshi