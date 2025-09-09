Pink Sanjh is inspired by the twilight moment when Jaipur blushes in rose and gold

Every hour of the day paints a different story, especially evenings that come with a language of their own. The shifting sky, the changing light, and the rhythm of life flowing with time, evenings arrive with calm, poetry, and romance. Now imagine encapsulating that twilight beauty through jewellery. Jewel Saga’s Pink Sanjh addresses that, a sparkling ode to Jaipur’s enchanting evenings, where the Pink City blushes in hues of rose and gold.
The founder and creative director, Sonal Sawansukha says, “The soft transition between day and night, that calm, fleeting moment in the evening, is the feeling I wanted to capture in this collection.” For her, Pink Sanjh was born from a personal space. She would often find herself drawn to the serenity of evenings, the romance and introspection. “It is my tribute to that emotion, a gentle homage to light, nostalgia, and luxury,” she adds.
As the name suggests, the edit features a curated palette of blush pinks, muted peaches, ivory tones, and rose gold finishes, all selected to reflect that dreamy twilight. “The colours are intentionally soft and feminine, because I believe there is power in subtlety. They pair effortlessly with Indian and western wardrobes alike,” says Sonal. If you’re further curious about it, you’ll find pearls, morganites, rose quartz, and uncut diamonds at the heart of this collection, all paired with the signature gold craftsmanship.
Delving deeper into the design elements, Sonal mentions, “Pink Sanjh is rich in textures, including handcrafted pearl droplets, floral motifs with gemstone shading, and mirror-finished gold outlines that mimic fading light.” Each element draws from Rajasthan’s architectural beauty and evening sky palette. According to the creative director, the pieces are light in weight but rich in detail.
The collection consists of statement earrings, layered necklaces and chokers, delicate bracelets, cocktail rings, maang tikkas and ear cuffs. Either you can pull off these pieces at a sundowner wedding, a modern mehendi, an intimate engagement, or even a festive dinner soirée.
Sonal also shares styling tips for the collection. “Pair the Dewdrop danglers with an ivory chikankari kurta and nude juttis for a daytime mehendi or festive brunch, adding subtle elegance.” The Twilight collar necklace, she says, shines with an off-shoulder silk gown or a rust-pink handwoven sari.
Prices start at Rs 25,000.
Available online.
— Sakshi Kaithwas
