Pink Sanjh is inspired by the twilight moment when Jaipur blushes in rose and gold

Every hour of the day paints a different story, especially evenings that come with a language of their own. The shifting sky, the changing light, and the rhythm of life flowing with time, evenings arrive with calm, poetry, and romance. Now imagine encapsulating that twilight beauty through jewellery. Jewel Saga’s Pink Sanjh addresses that, a sparkling ode to Jaipur’s enchanting evenings, where the Pink City blushes in hues of rose and gold.

The founder and creative director, Sonal Sawansukha says, “The soft transition between day and night, that calm, fleeting moment in the evening, is the feeling I wanted to capture in this collection.” For her, Pink Sanjh was born from a personal space. She would often find herself drawn to the serenity of evenings, the romance and introspection. “It is my tribute to that emotion, a gentle homage to light, nostalgia, and luxury,” she adds.

As the name suggests, the edit features a curated palette of blush pinks, muted peaches, ivory tones, and rose gold finishes, all selected to reflect that dreamy twilight. “The colours are intentionally soft and feminine, because I believe there is power in subtlety. They pair effortlessly with Indian and western wardrobes alike,” says Sonal. If you’re further curious about it, you’ll find pearls, morganites, rose quartz, and uncut diamonds at the heart of this collection, all paired with the signature gold craftsmanship.