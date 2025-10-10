Ex-One Direction member Louis Tomlinson opens up about losing Liam Payne on The Diary of a CEO

Diary of a CEO host Steven Bartlett recently sat down with former One Direction member Liam Tomlinson to have a chat which lasted close to two hours. From feeling like the "weak link" in the band to going on stage right after losing his mum and his relationship with late Liam Payne, Louis bared his heart out.

Louis Tomlinson opens up about losing Liam Payne on Steven Bartlett's Diary of a CEO

Louis said that he was in a car in Los Angeles, dropping his son Freddy off at school, when he heard the tragic news of his death.

Louis recalled Niall telling him the tragic news. “I think Niall said something like, ‘Have you seen the news?’ and I knew as soon as he said that,” Louis said. “I kinda knew what he might’ve meant.”

“My 150 percent wasn’t nearly enough,” Louis said. “It’s my own arrogance thinking that I could’ve helped, really. Because it was so much deeper than what I could’ve done for him. He was definitely struggling at that time in his life.”