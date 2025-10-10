Kareena Kapoor shares son Taimur Ali Khan’s hilarious take on no-photo rule

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared the hilarious reaction her son Taimur Ali Khan had when his mother told the paparazzi to not click pictures of her children.

Kareena Kapoor opens up on parenting in Soha Ali Khan’s podcast

Kareena has appeared on her sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan’s podcast, where they talked about motherhood, children and parenthood.

Introducing Kareena, Soha said, “Today's episode is extra special. She's honest, unapologetic, refreshingly real about motherhood. So, let's start from the heart, Kareena.”

Asked What has motherhood taught her about herself, Kareena said: “Warm and loving parenting with a strict and vigilant watch.”

Soha then asked that raising children in this age of so much vigilance, how has that journey been for her? Kareena said, “I tell them, I have two eyes here, but I have two eyes here also. Just keep remembering that.”