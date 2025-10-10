Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan and others wish SS Rajamouli as he turns 52

Ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli is celebrating completing another circle around the sun on Friday.

Mahesh Babu dropped a rare photo with the director of his upcoming drama, named SSMB29 for now

Wishing the Baahubali maker a happy birthday, Mahesh Babu dropped a rare photo with the director of his upcoming drama, named SSMB29 for now. The actor and director duo can be seen embracing each other in a hug while laughing in this rare image.

Wishing Rajamouli on his special day, Mahesh Babu penned on his X (Previously known as Twitter) handle, "Wishing the one and only @ssrajamouli a very Happy Birthday…The best is always yet to come..(Love eyed emojis) Have a great one sir (Hug and red heart emojis)".

Commemorating Mahesh Babu's birthday on August 9, Rajamouli disclosed that the team was working on something special for the movie that would be revealed in November.

The director wrote, "Dear Cinema Lovers in India and around the world, as well as fans of Mahesh, It has been a while since we began shooting, and we appreciate your eagerness to know about the film."