Manish Malhotra wishes Rekha on 71st birthday: It’s an honour always to create for you

The photos featured Rekha in her signature Kanjeevaram saree, statement jewellery and elegant makeup reflecting the aura that has made her a style icon across decades. In one picture, she was seen dressed in a beautiful, tissue, baby-pink-coloured saree exuding grace and charm.

Bollywood superstar Hema Malini, who is Rekha's long-time colleague and good friend, also shared her wishes on her social media account. Posting a nostalgic message alongside a warm photograph of the two together, Hema Malini wrote, “Wishing my dearest friend Rekha ji a very happy birthday. You have been an inspiration with your grace, talent and beauty. May you continue to shine as you always have.”

Talking about Rekha's area of work, along with being a graceful lady known for her beautiful and elegant traditional choice of sarees, she has proven herself to be an actor par excellence with her movies like Umrao Jaan, Silsila, Khoon Bhari Maang and others.

For the uninitiated, Rekha, who marked her debut in Bollywood with the movie Sawan Bhaadon in the early 1970s, was initially looked down upon as an actress by the industry, but with her hard work and talent, she proved herself and went on to become one of the highest-paid actresses of her time.