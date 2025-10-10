Meghan and Prince Harry make a rare red carpet appearance together

The Duke and Duchess received the Humanitarians of the Year award award by Project Healthy Minds in October 2025 for their efforts through the Archewell Foundation to create a safer, more supportive digital space for young people and families.

Last month, ahead of their scheduled appearance, Meghan and Harry issued a statement regarding the award: “As parents ourselves, we have been moved to action by the power of their stories and are honoured to support them.”

“We’re proud to be long-time partners of Project Healthy Minds as we work together to shine a light on what remains one of the most pressing issues of our time,” the statement continued.

The duo also shared their concerns about their children growing up in an increasingly tech-reliant world.

"Our children, Archie and Lili, are just six and four years old. Luckily still too young for social media, but we know that day is coming," said Meghan.

"Like so many parents, we think constantly about how to embrace technology's benefits, while safeguarding against its dangers. That hopeful intention of separation is rapidly becoming impossible."

Harry joined her to state that it is their mission to "protect children and support families in a digital age".

