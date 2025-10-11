Ambani’s Swiss stroll goes viral: Content creator casually meets ‘richest people on the planet’

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are social media darlings once again after a content creator’s serendipitous meeting with the couple in Switzerland hit the headlines. Digital content creator Priyanka Mehta posted a brief clip that soon garnered more than one million views, captioned casually “Getting Rich Vibes.”
The clip, opening with the statement, “You won't believe who we met in Switzerland,” is a casual glimpse of Anant Ambani taking Radhika Merchant’s hand while standing at the roadside. A text overlay playfully declares they were, “Casually meeting the richest people on the planet.” The video concludes with a now-famous picture of Priyanka and her husband beaming together with the Ambani couple. They were soon followed by fans, who filled the comments section with good wishes. They said things like “Anant and Radhika are so cute,” “Such a nice photo,” and “You are so lucky.”
The high-profile pair are no strangers to the spotlight. The couple, who are childhood friends, married on July 12, at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai after hosting two lavish pre-wedding events—a star-studded gala in Jamnagar and a spectacular four-day Mediterranean cruise featuring artistes like Katy Perry.
Even their family celebrations draw global attention. The Ambani family's Ganpati farewell celebration at Antilia featured recently in the news for its colourful visuals. One particularly mischievous clip from the party went viral, with Radhika playfully sprinkling Anant with marigold petals. When he tried to reciprocate, his attentive bodyguard jumped in to cut the flower exchange short, a gesture that was loved by the online crowd. From roadside meetings to glorious processions, Anant and Radhika remain the subject of public fascination.