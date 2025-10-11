Ambani’s Swiss stroll goes viral: Content creator casually meets ‘richest people on the planet’

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are social media darlings once again after a content creator’s serendipitous meeting with the couple in Switzerland hit the headlines. Digital content creator Priyanka Mehta posted a brief clip that soon garnered more than one million views, captioned casually “Getting Rich Vibes.”

Priyanka Mehta gets casual glimpse of Anant Ambani taking Radhika Merchant’s hand while standing at the roadside

The clip, opening with the statement, “You won't believe who we met in Switzerland,” is a casual glimpse of Anant Ambani taking Radhika Merchant’s hand while standing at the roadside. A text overlay playfully declares they were, “Casually meeting the richest people on the planet.” The video concludes with a now-famous picture of Priyanka and her husband beaming together with the Ambani couple. They were soon followed by fans, who filled the comments section with good wishes. They said things like “Anant and Radhika are so cute,” “Such a nice photo,” and “You are so lucky.”