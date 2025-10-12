Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly planning their reconciliation with the royal family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly working on a plan to reconcile with the royal family through a secret initiative dubbed “Project Thaw.” According to a media source, the name signifies their attempt to “melt” the long-standing hostility between the royal family and them, much to the scepticism of the public, who may still regard this project with hostility.

What "Project Thaw" entails for the couple, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

If the project is legit, it may explain Meghan's high-profile appearance at Paris Fashion Week earlier this month. The media personnel described the Suits alum’s Paris trip as part of, what they term an “Establishment plot”. Apparently, it is the ploy of the Duchess of Sussex to “warm up” her image with both her estranged family members and the UK public, though the effectiveness of said stunts is hard to tell.

Prince Harry's visit to the UK for charitable initiatives also helps. He was invited to Clarence House for tea with King Charles, marking his first meeting with his father in 19 months. Following that visit, Harry travelled to Kyiv, Ukraine, where he was aboard the same train as Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, who reportedly admires the Duke and hopes he plays a bigger role in public life.

While abroad, Harry told another media source that he hopes to bring Meghan and their children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, aged 4, back to Britain after the couple’s security privileges were revoked earlier this year.

“This week has definitely brought that closer,” he said at the time.