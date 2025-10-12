Punjab grieves the loss of folk singer Gurmeet Singh Maan

Punjabi folk singer Gurmeet Singh Maan passed away from heart complications. Also known for his service as an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in the Punjab Police, the singer had an unfortunate history of heart problems and his heart complications led to his demise.
Gurmeet's songs delved into the heart of rural Punjab. They portrayed what a typical rural life looks like, along with its charms as well as the dreams they hold. He regularly participated in annual Gurudwara events of Zinda Shaheed and the 32 KV program in Noorpur Bedi village in Ropar.
Although Gurmeet lived in Gilco Colony, Ropar, he was originally from Hardowal village near Jalandhar. His last rites were performed in his native village Hardowal, near Fatehgarh Churiya in Gurdaspur district.
Gurmeet's popular songs include Boliyaan, Boli Main Pawan and Kake Diyaan Purhiyan. His albums Sohreyan Da Pind and Chandigarh In Room also brought him fame in Punjabi folk music. His music resonated with both rural and urban Punjabi audiences across the globe. Despite working with several artists, it was his duets with singer Preet Payal that received a lot of popularity.
Days after the death of Punjabi singer and actor Rajveer Jawanda from a road accident came the news of Gurmeet's passing, leaving his community distraught.
Punjabi singer and actor Rajvir Jawanda died in a road accident at the age of 35. The actor, who was known to have a passion for biking and owned a BMW adventure bike worth ₹25 lakh, was on his way to Shimla when the accident occurred. His bike crashed into a car and he was subsequently taken to Shaurya Hospital, then to Fortis, but remained in critical condition for 11 days before his death.
