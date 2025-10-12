Punjab grieves the loss of folk singer Gurmeet Singh Maan

Punjabi folk singer Gurmeet Singh Maan passed away from heart complications. Also known for his service as an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in the Punjab Police, the singer had an unfortunate history of heart problems and his heart complications led to his demise.

Pubjabi music community mourns folk singer Gurmeet Singh Maan’s sudden demise

Gurmeet's songs delved into the heart of rural Punjab. They portrayed what a typical rural life looks like, along with its charms as well as the dreams they hold. He regularly participated in annual Gurudwara events of Zinda Shaheed and the 32 KV program in Noorpur Bedi village in Ropar.

Although Gurmeet lived in Gilco Colony, Ropar, he was originally from Hardowal village near Jalandhar. His last rites were performed in his native village Hardowal, near Fatehgarh Churiya in Gurdaspur district.