Hrithik Roshan enjoys a fun evening with the talented cast of Storm

Previously, Ashish Vidyarthi expressed his delight at meeting Hrithik after more than two decades during the get-together. Taking to his Instagram handle, Ashish dropped a string of photos with the War 2 actor and the rest of the Storm cast. He posted a selfie featuring him along with Hrithik with a text overlay, which read, “Met him after 25 years.”

Ashish had shared screen space with Hrithik in the 2000 blockbuster Kaho Naa... Pyaar Ha, which marked the acting debut of Hrithik, along with the leading lady, Ameesha Patel. For the caption, Ashish wrote, “A special evening..(sic).”

Talking about his next, Hrithik shared that Storm presented him with the perfect opportunity to make his debut as a producer in the streaming space. “What drew me to Storm was the compelling world that Ajitpal has created. The story is raw, layered, and powerful, with unforgettable characters which will be essayed by incredibly talented actors,” the Guzaarish actor said.

“This series has the potential to resonate with audiences not just in India but across the globe, and I’m excited for viewers worldwide to experience its captivating narrative on Prime Video,” Hrithik added.