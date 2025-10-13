Winter vacation: Common mistakes to avoid while planning your holiday

Keep these pointers in mind to enjoy a hassle-free winter vacation.

Book Timely

First fix the dates you would want to travel. Next, book at least 2-3 months in advance. Booking in advance might make you pay higher prices or booking too close to your vacation dates might make you end up paying much more. This is because winter vacation is a preferred time for people to travel with friends and families. Also with the festivities falling around the same time, it is the peak tourism season which results in higher prices of tickets, accommodation and other activities.

Weather app = best friend

Always check the weather before making any kind of confirmed booking. If you have booked for outdoor activities, then keep a tab of the weather. If it worsens, call up the activity operator and figure out if your events can be shifted to another day or you can get a refund on your booking. This would also allow you to keep backup plans for your sightseeing and activities.