Salman Khan addresses feud with Arijit Singh on Bigg Boss

Salman Khan further clarified that everything is fine and that Arijit Singh has even sung songs for him in the Tiger movie and is currently singing for Battle of Galwan.

With his reply, Salman Khan dismissed all rumours of an ongoing feud as the two seem to have been working professionally, after resolving all previous tensions and misunderstandings.

The prompt response from actor Salman Khan garnered praise from fans and viewers who appreciated the Bigg Boss host's candour and warmth when dealing with a seemingly sensitive topic on a television show.

Comedian Ravi Gupta also expressed that he is glad that any misunderstanding or feud between the two greats are now over.

The alleged feud that Salman Khan addressed recently on his show, date back to 2014. During that year's Star Guild Awards, when a seemingly tired Arijit Singh went up to receive his award, host Salman Khan asked, "Did you fall asleep?". In response, Arijit Singh said, "You guys made me fall asleep".

While the audience laughed, Salman Khan apparently took it with a pinch of salt and the moment led to several years of tension between the two stars.

Later, some reports even suggested that being angered, Salman Khan removed certain versions of songs by Arijit Singh from his movies. In 2016, Arijit Singh apologised to Salman Khan on social media, as he asked for forgiveness amidst ongoing rumours.

However, it is good news that the film and the music stars have resolved their issues and are back on good terms.