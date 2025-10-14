Amitabh Bachchan gifts a bathroom to KBC contestant's family

Host Amitabh Bachchan, affected by the story, made a heartwarming promise and assured Jayanta Dhule on television that he will take care of the problem and see to it that his family has a proper washroom. He kept his word and sent ₹2 lakh for the washroom to be built.

Following the gesture, Jayanta Dhule was overwhelmed with gratitude. Talking to a broadcast media channel, the KBC contestant said, "There was no bathroom or washroom for my mother and sister. Amitabh Bachchan was very upset and promised me he would build one. After two and a half months, I got in touch with his team, and they sent Rs 2 lakh for the construction. I consider this the best birthday gift of my life".

Shikha Dhule, Jayanta's sister who was previously struggling with proper washroom facilities, now has a washroom in her home, all thanks to Big B. Expressing her gratitude, she said, "I am very happy. I have a nice washroom in my house now. I would like to thank him again and again".

Amitabh Bachchan has also sent a message where he has stressed the importance for proper washroom for all women in the family, winning hearts of many.