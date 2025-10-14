Eminem’s daughter Alaina Marie Scott expecting first child

In her post caption, Alaina wrote, “For months I've carried a tiny heartbeat inside me, one that has already changed mine in every possible way.” She felt gratitude deeply and added, “I’ve never felt more grateful for this gift and to grow our family, something we've wanted for so long. Thank you God for this blessing.”

Their announcement was greeted with a flood of support from their families. Eminem’s favorite niece Hailie Jade Scott Mathers, who welcomed his first grandchild Elliot Marshall McClintock earlier this year, said, “Sooo happy for you guys, can’t wait to be this little one’s auntie & Elliot is so excited to meet his cousin.” Their uncle Nathan Mathers also joined in with nice congratulations.

Eminem, aged 52 now, is gearing up to welcome grandparenthood again in 2026. Alaina is the biological child of the rapper’s deceased former sister-in-law Dawn Marie Scott and has been at the center of his life for years, with a close relationship with her sisters Hailie Jade and Stevie Laine Mathers. The expanding family is another happy chapter in the honour of the renowned rapper’s legacy.