Mohit Suri calls Aneet Padda his star, expresses love and admiration in heartfelt birthday post

Aneet Padda has become an overnight sensation with her performance in Mohit Suri’s romantic drama, Saiyaara, which also stars Ahaan Panday in the lead role. The film, loosely based on the 2004 Korean classic A Moment to Remember, follows the journey of Krish Kapoor, a conflicted musician, who discovers an unexpected bond with Vaani Batra, a quiet and introspective poet.

Released in theatres on July 18, the film earned positive reviews, with audiences applauding the heartfelt performances of Ahaan and Aneet. The film streamed on Netflix on September 12.

Speaking about the film’s arrival on Netflix, Mohit had earlier shared, “Saiyaara will always be a very special film for me, and the way audiences embraced it in theatres globally was truly incredible. As the film begins its journey on Netflix, I’m excited that more people will now get to discover Krish and Vaani’s love story. Love stories are special because they are universal and I hope Saiyaara touches hearts everywhere, in every corner of the world.”