Sia's ex demands massive spousal support to maintain elite lifestyle

The singer's ex-husband, Dan is now asking for a large sum of money as spousal support from his ex-wife Sia. Dan Bernad reportedly wants to keep up his lavish lifestyle including elite dinners, private jets and luxurious vacations.

Additionally, the oncologist has asked for $300,000 more to cover the fees charged by his divorce attorney and a further $200,000 to take care of his forensic accounting fees.

This demand comes amidst ongoing divorce settlements between the former couple. Dan had also previously shared that he is not employed at the moment and has no income. His oncology certification is not active and won't be renewed until has been through years of training. Moreover, he claimed that Sia has stopped funding their Modern Medicine clinic.

Justifying his monetary claim, Dan Bernad said, "Orders are necessary at this time because I am financially dependent on Sia".

Sia is also mother to twin sons whom she adopted in 2019 at 18 years of age.