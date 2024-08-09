Actress Chahat Vig shares how she became Sia in her latest web series '36 Days'
Actress Chahat Vig who debuted in the film Gumraah, starring Aditya roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur and was last seen in the web series, Rafuchakkar, is back in news for her impressive act in crime series, 36 Days. In this gripping family thriller featuring Neha Sharma, Purab Kohli, and Chandan Roy Sanyal, among others, Chahat plays a glamorous and popular actress who strives to maintain a girl-next-door persona for the sake of her husband’s love. She chats with Indulge about the same.
Tell us about your role in 36 Days?
I play Sia Walia, an actress who rose to fame through music videos. She is married to Tony Walia, who sees her primarily as a trophy wife. Despite this, Sia loves and deeply cares for her family, ensuring her husband’s happiness. Their relationship and Sia’s career take a transformative journey when a former love interest reappears in her life.
How did you prepare for the role?
I invested ample time in dissecting the script, and exploring my character’s motivations and traits. I focused keenly on her speech patterns, practising to deliver lines softly and delicately to authentically capture her style. Exploring her emotions and mindset behind suppressing her ambition, and longing for love, was something I never portrayed before. For my dance sequence in the show, I had about six hours to learn the entire choreography. It was both fun and challenging, but it helped me get into character.
What are your parameters for choosing a role?
When picking a role, I look for characters that are rich and complex, offering a real challenge. the quality of the script is key, as it shapes how I’ll bring the story to life. I also consider how the role aligns with my artistic goals and how it can contribute to my growth as an actor
How do you grow yourself as an actor?
I’ve found that an actor’s best qualities are observation and inculcation. I read extensively, which has broadened my worldview and helped me step outside my perception of reality. Also, I work on my skill set as a performer by taking dance classes, practising singing, trying out sports, and exploring martial arts. I believe an actor can only grow if they’re comfortable in any environment they’re placed in, and that comfort comes with practice.
Are there any filmmakers or actors you want to work with?
I hope to work with Anand Tiwari,Vidhu Vinod Chopra, and Anurag Kashyap
What are the lessons you picked up in your journey?
Not to take rejection personally and stay objective. One must treat compliments with the same seriousness as criticism, using both constructively to improve. Also, staying grounded is very important.