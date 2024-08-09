Actress Chahat Vig shares how she became Sia in her latest web series '36 Days'

A

I invested ample time in dissecting the script, and exploring my character’s motivations and traits. I focused keenly on her speech patterns, practising to deliver lines softly and delicately to authentically capture her style. Exploring her emotions and mindset behind suppressing her ambition, and longing for love, was something I never portrayed before. For my dance sequence in the show, I had about six hours to learn the entire choreography. It was both fun and challenging, but it helped me get into character.