Makers unveil the first look of upcoming monsoon romance ‘Dekhechi Tomake Srabone’

Talking about his character he added, “Rudra is a fascinating character. I love essaying roles that are not one-dimensional and Rudra is certainly not one dimensional. Yes, he is unpredictable but he is a loyal and dedicated lover and he goes against the world, and even his own powerful family, to pursue his love. I have also wanted to collaborate with Arijeet for a very long time because he has a very unique touch to all the work he does. It's been 3 months that we kept talking to each other about this story over call and in person so I am very emotionally also attached to this story.”

“The series is a soulful exploration of romance set against the gossamer backdrop of Kolkata. The monsoon season, with its beauty and introspective mood, provides the perfect canvas for this tale of love and longing. Neha Amandeep and Soumya Mukherjee, the film's leading pair, promise to ignite the screen with their chemistry. As the City of Joy embraces the monsoon, so too will hearts open to the magic of Dekhechi Tomake Srabone," says director Arijeet Toton Chakraborty who has recently delivered the hit series, Preme Pora Baron.

Neha, who is set to make her web debut with this OTT platform, says, “What made me choose the character of Ira is her capacity to rediscover hope in the face of adversity. To me, she is a testament to the resilience of the human heart. Her decision to grant life and love another chance is a profound act of bravery, a testament to her unwavering belief in the enduring power of human connection. It’s the extraordinary blend of vulnerability and strength, of sorrow and hope, that renders Ira such a compelling character. Her journey is a poignant exploration of the complexities of love, loss, and the courage to start a new.”

Dekhechi Tomake Srabone also stars, Tulika Basu, Moyna Mukherjee, Aditya Bakshi, Buddhadeba Bhattacharya, and the charismatic Bharat Kaul, adds depth and richness to the narrative. The music for the series is helmed by Savvy, the songs are sung by Lagnajita Chakraborty and Debayan. The series is slated to release this September.