Makers unveil the first look of upcoming monsoon romance ‘Dekhechi Tomake Srabone’

After the success of romantic series Preme Pora Baron and Basanta Ese Gyacche, Addatimes reveals the look for their next romantic drama series Dekhechi Tomake Srabone, set in the backdrop of the monsoons. The highly anticipated series stars Soumya Mukherjee and Neha Amandeep in the lead roles.
The story revolves around Rudra (Soumya), the son of a powerful promoter Biswanath (Bharat Kaul) who falls for Ira (Neha) a young widow devoted to her late husband, Ayan. Despite Rudra's efforts, Ira rejects him, clinging on to her past. Amid all the chaos, how Ira and Rudra fall in love will be the heart of this series' story.
Soumya, who is collaborating with Addatimes for the first time, says, “I have always wanted to collaborate with this team for a long time and am so happy that Addatimes is doing passionate love stories and very well written OTT shows. I have grown up watching passionate love stories on screen but they are so rare these days in our industry. I am very grateful to Nispal Singh and Arijeet Toton Chakraborty for this show of faith and making me a part of this absolutely beautiful love story. I hope audience will love this show.”
Talking about his character he added, “Rudra is a fascinating character. I love essaying roles that are not one-dimensional and Rudra is certainly not one dimensional. Yes, he is unpredictable but he is a loyal and dedicated lover and he goes against the world, and even his own powerful family, to pursue his love. I have also wanted to collaborate with Arijeet for a very long time because he has a very unique touch to all the work he does. It's been 3 months that we kept talking to each other about this story over call and in person so I am very emotionally also attached to this story.”
“The series is a soulful exploration of romance set against the gossamer backdrop of Kolkata. The monsoon season, with its beauty and introspective mood, provides the perfect canvas for this tale of love and longing. Neha Amandeep and Soumya Mukherjee, the film's leading pair, promise to ignite the screen with their chemistry. As the City of Joy embraces the monsoon, so too will hearts open to the magic of Dekhechi Tomake Srabone," says director Arijeet Toton Chakraborty who has recently delivered the hit series, Preme Pora Baron.
Neha, who is set to make her web debut with this OTT platform, says, “What made me choose the character of Ira is her capacity to rediscover hope in the face of adversity. To me, she is a testament to the resilience of the human heart. Her decision to grant life and love another chance is a profound act of bravery, a testament to her unwavering belief in the enduring power of human connection. It’s the extraordinary blend of vulnerability and strength, of sorrow and hope, that renders Ira such a compelling character. Her journey is a poignant exploration of the complexities of love, loss, and the courage to start a new.”
Dekhechi Tomake Srabone also stars, Tulika Basu, Moyna Mukherjee, Aditya Bakshi, Buddhadeba Bhattacharya, and the charismatic Bharat Kaul, adds depth and richness to the narrative. The music for the series is helmed by Savvy, the songs are sung by Lagnajita Chakraborty and Debayan. The series is slated to release this September.