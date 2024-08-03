Makers reveal cast and release date for ‘IC814: The Kandahar Hijack’

Makers have officially announced the cast and release date for the upcoming drama thriller, IC814: The Kandahar Hijack. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the series is a gripping recreation of the infamous hijacking of Indian Airlines flight IC 814 in December 1999. Scheduled to premiere on August 29, the show revisits the intense seven-day ordeal that unfolded when the airbus carrying around 180 passengers was hijacked and diverted to Kandahar and Afghanistan.
The series features an impressive ensemble cast, including Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Varma, Manoj Pahwa, Arvind Swamy, and Patralekhaa, along with Pankaj Kapur and Dia Mirza. Sinha, known for his socially relevant films, makes his streaming directorial debut with this six-episode series.
IC814: The Kandahar Hijack delves into the complex negotiations that took place during the hijack and the relentless efforts to bring the passengers home safely. The plot promises an intense and immersive experience, portraying the nerve-wracking reality faced by those on board and the officials working tirelessly behind the scenes.
Written by Simran Tripathy