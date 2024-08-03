Makers reveal cast and release date for ‘IC814: The Kandahar Hijack’

Makers have officially announced the cast and release date for the upcoming drama thriller, IC814: The Kandahar Hijack. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the series is a gripping recreation of the infamous hijacking of Indian Airlines flight IC 814 in December 1999. Scheduled to premiere on August 29, the show revisits the intense seven-day ordeal that unfolded when the airbus carrying around 180 passengers was hijacked and diverted to Kandahar and Afghanistan.