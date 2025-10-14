SNL star and Diane Keaton's former assistant Ashley Padilla pays emotional tribute to mentor

The industry has long adored Diane for her oddball glamour and sharp comedic rhythm, but Ashley’s remembrance pulled the curtain back on something softer: the quiet generosity that powered it all. She shared memories of Diane urging her to “never edit your weird,” a mantra that’s now practically Padilla’s brand on SNL. It’s a reminder that the best mentorships don’t just pass the torch—they set the next one ablaze.

In the show’s closing moments this week, SNL honoured Diane with a black-and-white still of her trademark grin. No words, no soundtrack. Just Diane being Diane—effortlessly singular. It was television’s version of a moment of silence, and fittingly understated.

Diane may be gone, but her spirit persists - a little messy, a lot stylish, and always laughing at life’s absurdities; through Ashley and every young creative she unknowingly emboldened. If there’s an afterlife, you just know Diane is rearranging the furniture and insisting everyone wear something beige but fabulous.