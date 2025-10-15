Albania’s Crown Prince announces royal engagement 6 months after divorce

Crown Prince Leka of Albania announced his engagement to his photographer Blerta Celibashi, which happened on October 11, according to an Instagram post. The news of the engagement came six months after the Prince's divorce from his first wife.

The engagement ceremony took place in Ksamil, Southern Albania, in the presence of family and close friends, according to the same post.

"The Royal Family shares their happiness with the Albanian people and extends heartfelt gratitude to all who have conveyed their kind wishes on this joyful occasion," the post concluded.

There were two pictures to accompany the post. In one pic, they formally posed together in an airy room, and the second showed Leka hugging Blerta outside.

This marks the second engagement of Prince Leka, who was previously married to Elia Zaharia for eight years. They married on 8 October 2016 in Tirana. In 2024, they revealed they were getting a divorce, which got finalised in a year's time.

Blerta posted a reel on October 13 on her Instagram account, set to the song So This Is Love by Sneha, where she set in a glam chair to get her hair and makeup done. However, she applied the mascara on her own.