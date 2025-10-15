Ali Fazal shares epic selfie on his birthday featuring Mirzapur: The Movie team, as filming continues in Benares

The excitement around Mirzapur: The Movie just got a major boost, thanks to birthday boy, actor Ali Fazal, who gave fans a thrilling glimpse from the film’s sets in Benares from his birthday celebrations on the sets of the film. Ali, who returns as the beloved Guddu Bhaiya, shared a fun behind-the-scenes selfie that instantly went viral, featuring an ensemble of familiar faces that fans of the cult series hold dear.

Who were featured in Ali Fazal's selfie, straight from the sets of Mirzapur: The Movie?

The epic selfie includes actors Abhishek Banerjee, Jitendra Kumar, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, and Shriya Pilgaonkar, and of course Ali, making it nothing short of a Mirzapur reunion of dreams. The rare photo has set social media abuzz, as it marks one of the first collective glimpses of the returning cast from the film adaptation of India’s biggest and most talked-about series.