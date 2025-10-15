Ali Fazal shares epic selfie on his birthday featuring Mirzapur: The Movie team, as filming continues in Benares

The excitement around Mirzapur: The Movie just got a major boost, thanks to birthday boy, actor Ali Fazal, who gave fans a thrilling glimpse from the film’s sets in Benares from his birthday celebrations on the sets of the film. Ali, who returns as the beloved Guddu Bhaiya, shared a fun behind-the-scenes selfie that instantly went viral, featuring an ensemble of familiar faces that fans of the cult series hold dear.
The epic selfie includes actors Abhishek Banerjee, Jitendra Kumar, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, and Shriya Pilgaonkar, and of course Ali, making it nothing short of a Mirzapur reunion of dreams. The rare photo has set social media abuzz, as it marks one of the first collective glimpses of the returning cast from the film adaptation of India’s biggest and most talked-about series.
While details about Mirzapur: The Movie remain tightly under wraps, the selfie has already reignited the fandom that made the series a cultural phenomenon. With Ali Fazal leading a powerhouse cast that has defined the world of Mirzapur, the film promises to bring back the grit, drama, and unforgettable characters that audiences have been waiting to see again on the big screen.
Ali on Wednesday took to Instagram to write, "Lets just call it a birthday season from now on. Come october we feast and break bread with some people we love. Thank you to the many many worlds from where i receive love.. and to this mortal one where you all make it so sweet and amazing..
and a special msg to my two girls- Love." And of course, the first picture featured his loving wife Richa Chadha and their adorable little daughter Zuneyra Ida Fazal.
And the rest of the carousal post featured happy faces from the cast and crew of Mirzapur: The Movie.
The comments section of this post was filled with wishes from his colleagues Rasika Dugal, Shriya Pilgaonkar to friends from the industry like Saba Pataudi, Ira Dubey, Sonal Chauhan, and others.
