Brunei’s Prince Mateen of Brunei and wife Anisha announce pregnancy

Prince Abdul Mateen of Brunei and Princess Anisha Rosnah are thrilled to reveal they are having their first baby. The royal couple revealed the news with a photo posted on Prince Mateen’s official Instagram account on Tuesday October 14. This will be the couple’s first child who swept the globe with their extravagant 10-day wedding extravaganza back in January 2024.
The news report included a glamorous black-and-white picture depicting the Prince at 34 years and Princess Anisha at 30 years holding hands on a balcony. In the picture, Princess Anisha is clearly holding a baby bump. Prince Mateen, the son of Sultan of Brunei, made the caption brief and lovely writing, “And then there were 3.” Congratulations have been flooding in ever since from friends and public personalities, wishing the couple who will be marking their second wedding anniversary come early next year.
Prince Abdul Mateen is the Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah’s tenth child and fourth son, the world’s longest-serving monarch. The Prince is sixth in line to inherit the throne of the country that is rich with oil. Prior to their wedding Princess Anisha Rosnah was a commoner despite being from a prestigious lineage. Her grandfather Pehin Dato Isa was a high-ranking advisor and government official to the Sultan of Brunei.
The to-be father has strong ties to the UK having followed international politics at King’s College London and a masters from the University of London’s School of Oriental and African Studies. He also holds a degree from the elite Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, graduating in 2011. Popular for his polo life the Prince once played for Brunei at the Southeast Asian Games in 2017 and 2019. The new arrival heralds an exciting new era for the much-loved royal pair.