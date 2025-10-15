Brunei’s Prince Mateen of Brunei and wife Anisha announce pregnancy

Prince Abdul Mateen of Brunei and Princess Anisha Rosnah are thrilled to reveal they are having their first baby. The royal couple revealed the news with a photo posted on Prince Mateen’s official Instagram account on Tuesday October 14. This will be the couple’s first child who swept the globe with their extravagant 10-day wedding extravaganza back in January 2024.

The news report included a glamorous black-and-white picture depicting the Prince at 34 years and Princess Anisha at 30 years holding hands on a balcony. In the picture, Princess Anisha is clearly holding a baby bump. Prince Mateen, the son of Sultan of Brunei, made the caption brief and lovely writing, “And then there were 3.” Congratulations have been flooding in ever since from friends and public personalities, wishing the couple who will be marking their second wedding anniversary come early next year.