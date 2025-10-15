John Mayer reportedly dating influencer Kat Stickler

John Mayer and Kat Stickler were reportedly at a private New York City club last week on one of their initial dates where they cozied up to each other. The new couple seemed to be getting along during their dinner together. Soon after, the very next day the two were seen at an exclusive restaurant called Flyfish Club.

Kat Stickler, who is 30 years old, is mother to a daughter named MK from her previous marriage with Mike Stickler. Following her marriage, she had been in a relationship that recently ended.

Kat Stickler's last public relationship was with Jason Tartick which lasted around half a year.

John Mayer, 47, has dated several big names including Taylor Swift, Jennifer Aniston, Minka Kelly, Jessica Simpson and Jennifer Love Hewitt.

While the two have not commented on their relationship publicly, John and Kat seem to be enjoying together at the moment.

On the work front, John Mayer will make his debut trip to India early next year with a one-stop concert in Mumbai in January, 22.