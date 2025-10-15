Megan Thee Stallion opens up about the moment she realised she needed therapy

The rapper Megan Thee Stallion has not had an easy life. She had to deal with the passing of her mother when her career was at the brink of flourishing, after which, there was the Tony Lanez episode (he shot her in 2020 and was subsequently sentenced to prison). However, dealing with so much, along with the usual amount of hate and scrutiny celebrities are subjected to, had not been easy on her.
The Houston-born rapper joined actress Taraji P. Henson at the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation’s inaugural I Am the Table Benefit Brunch in Maryland on October 12, where she opened up about her challenges with despair and burnout. Megan’s mother, Holly Thomas, died in 2019 after a battle with a brain tumour, and the shooting incident occurred right the year after.
“Through all of that grief, I was just working and trying to be the best Megan I could be,” Meg says, visibly and audibly emotional. “I didn’t know I needed therapy until one day, I was just like, ‘Damn, I’m really sad, and it’s really scary how sad I am.’ And it was like, I didn’t care what happened to me. And I didn’t want to feel like that, like I should care about my life.”
Megan Thee Stallion also received the 2025 Mental Health Champion award from LGBTQ nonprofit the Trevor Project. Megan has explained that she wants to use her power and fame to empower others on their mental health journeys.
“My goal has always been to use my platform to help break stigmas around mental health and provide resources for those seeking safe spaces to have honest and heartfelt conversations,” she has said in a statement.
In 2022, Megan launched the Bad B—hes Have Bad Days Too website, which offered mental health resources and crisis hotlines.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.