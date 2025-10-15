Megan Thee Stallion opens up about the moment she realised she needed therapy

“Through all of that grief, I was just working and trying to be the best Megan I could be,” Meg says, visibly and audibly emotional. “I didn’t know I needed therapy until one day, I was just like, ‘Damn, I’m really sad, and it’s really scary how sad I am.’ And it was like, I didn’t care what happened to me. And I didn’t want to feel like that, like I should care about my life.”

Megan Thee Stallion also received the 2025 Mental Health Champion award from LGBTQ nonprofit the Trevor Project. Megan has explained that she wants to use her power and fame to empower others on their mental health journeys.

“My goal has always been to use my platform to help break stigmas around mental health and provide resources for those seeking safe spaces to have honest and heartfelt conversations,” she has said in a statement.

In 2022, Megan launched the Bad B—hes Have Bad Days Too website, which offered mental health resources and crisis hotlines.