Meta AI introduces Deepika Padukone as its first Indian celebrity voice

Meta AI's new voice is going to be actor Deepika Padukone. This would mark an Indian celebrity's first venture to lend their voice to an AI assistant, as part of Meta's growing digital service.

Deepika Padukone becomes the new voice of Meta AI

“Okay, so this is pretty cool I think! I’m now part of Meta AI and you can chat with my voice in English across India, United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand. Try it and let me know what you think!,” Deepika wrote in the caption.

In the video, Deepika, who is seen wearing a blazer, seems to be standing in a studio, saying "Hi" twice before sharing that she would be the new voice of Meta AI.

"So, tap the ring and my voice will ring out," she says, and finishes off with a "Chat soon".

Deepika's voice will be used for Meta’s Ray-Ban AI glasses, for instance, to offer hands-free voice interactions and Hindi language support for UPI Lite payments. Users can also speak to Meta AI on their Ray-Ban glasses in Hindi.

Her partnership with the social media giant comes at a time when several prominent film and music personalities, such as Anil Kapoor, Asha Bhosle, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Arijit Singh, have approached the courts seeking protection of their personality rights. This is due to a surge in AI-generated deepfakes that are created to misuse their likenesses.