National award-winning director Rajesh Mapuskar to direct India's first Hindi theatrical AI film!

The film will tell the legendary story of Lord Hanuman, drawing from the sacred epic of the Ramayana and revered Puranic texts. The movie is being produced by Vikram Malhotra's Abundantia Entertainment and Collective Media Network's Historyverse. The production is anchored by a team of over 50 engineers from Galleri5 (the tech arm of Collective Artists Network), who are collaborating with cultural scholars, literary experts and writers to ensure narrative authenticity.

The soundtrack is set to be created by Trilok, which is described as the world's first AI-powered band. The announcement of this AI-driven feature film has also sparked a debate within the industry regarding the role of AI in filmmaking, with some prominent directors voicing concerns about its impact on writers and creative professionals.