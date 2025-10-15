Saurabh Shukla reveals why Amrish Puri had no entourage

Entourage costs of actors can be as high as ₹20 lakh per day for a large entourage including multiple vanity vans, chefs, personal trainers and more. Indian filmmaker Karan Johar called rising entourage costs an "ethical issue," not just a "financial one" in an interview. But, not all stars swear by the industry's pomp and splendour. In fact, Amrish Puri travelled only with one make-up man and drove his own car and spent minimal amount on entourage costs.
Veteran star Saurabh Shukla recalled working with the star back in 2001 blockbuster Nayak: The Real Hero.
“At that time, it was enough for me that I was cast in a film. It was a big film and with a big cast: Anil Kapoor, Amrish Puri. It was a good experience. We enjoyed a lot working on the film. It was also the first time I met Amrish Puri sahab. I met him at a time in my life when I would look at stars from a distance, and what we understood from being a star was that they carry an entourage with them," he said.
“But on the set of the film, I got to know… by the way, Amrish Puri used to charge one rupee more than the lead actor in his films. This shows he was such a big star but he didn’t have a secretary and he didn’t have a driver. He had just a make-up man, that’s all. I asked him, ‘Don’t you have a staff?’ He responded, ‘Main pagal hoon kya? Paise main kamao aur banta rahoon staff mein (Am I mad that I earn all my money and distribute it to the staff). That is the reason I have come to this interview driving my own car, and I don’t go with an entourage.'" Saurabh said.
Whether Amrish is truly down-to-earth or he only preferred hoarding wealth, cannot be said, but one thing is for sure: Karan Johar would be happy that the Nayak star at least showed "some grace" and wasn't travelling with eight people in his entourage.
