Saurabh Shukla reveals why Amrish Puri had no entourage

Entourage costs of actors can be as high as ₹20 lakh per day for a large entourage including multiple vanity vans, chefs, personal trainers and more. Indian filmmaker Karan Johar called rising entourage costs an "ethical issue," not just a "financial one" in an interview. But, not all stars swear by the industry's pomp and splendour. In fact, Amrish Puri travelled only with one make-up man and drove his own car and spent minimal amount on entourage costs.

While stars splurge on entourages, Amrish Puri drove himself to sets, says Saurabh Shukla

Veteran star Saurabh Shukla recalled working with the star back in 2001 blockbuster Nayak: The Real Hero.

“At that time, it was enough for me that I was cast in a film. It was a big film and with a big cast: Anil Kapoor, Amrish Puri. It was a good experience. We enjoyed a lot working on the film. It was also the first time I met Amrish Puri sahab. I met him at a time in my life when I would look at stars from a distance, and what we understood from being a star was that they carry an entourage with them," he said.