Why Netflix shelved Siddhanth Chaturvedi starrer Ramree

Netflix India’s much-anticipated creature thriller, backed by Ajay Devgn and tentatively titled Ramree and featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead, has reportedly been scrapped over budgetary concerns.

The streaming giant has now decided to call it off given the expenses involved, even though work on it had been going on for over a year, according to a source.

“Work on the film had been going on for over a year. Given the subject and period setting, it was an expensive project. For an OTT release, this would have set new standards in scale and imagination, but budget limits caught up with it. Even though the platform heads were excited about the story, the financial risk was too high. So, they decided not to move forward with it," a source told the media.

The source also mentioned that it wasn't like the film heads weren't excited by the project or didn't want to continue, however financial constraints caught up with them eventually.