Why Netflix shelved Siddhanth Chaturvedi starrer Ramree

Netflix India’s much-anticipated creature thriller, backed by Ajay Devgn and tentatively titled Ramree and featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead, has reportedly been scrapped over budgetary concerns.
The streaming giant has now decided to call it off given the expenses involved, even though work on it had been going on for over a year, according to a source.
“Work on the film had been going on for over a year. Given the subject and period setting, it was an expensive project. For an OTT release, this would have set new standards in scale and imagination, but budget limits caught up with it. Even though the platform heads were excited about the story, the financial risk was too high. So, they decided not to move forward with it," a source told the media.
The source also mentioned that it wasn't like the film heads weren't excited by the project or didn't want to continue, however financial constraints caught up with them eventually.
Another source said that the horror feature was "an idea in development" that didn’t move forward, which is a "normal part of the creative process."
Reportedly set in 1945, Ramree featured two leads. The Ajay Devgn-production was set to star Mohit Raina alongside Siddhant. Ajay's production house released Kajol-starrer Maa, and also Son of Sardaar 2 this year.
If the project hadn't been dropped, it would have also marked Neha Sharma’s directorial debut. Neha had previously written The Zoya Factor and Tere Bin Laden.
Siddhant Chaturvedi, who made his debut in Ranveer Singh-starrer Gully Boy, has also appeared in movies like Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Gehraiyaan, Phone Bhoot, Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. He also appeared in a 2022 horror-comedy named Phone Bhoot.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.