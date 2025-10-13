Netflix announces six Tamil, Telugu originals including Madhavan’s Legacy and Sandeep Kishen’s Super Subbu

Looking to make this festival season sweeter for its subscribers, well known streaming platform Netflix on Monday announced six all-new Tamil and Telugu original films and series.

The streaming platform, in a statement issued on Monday, went on to list the names of the films and series it would be streaming. Netflix said it would stream the Tamil thriller Stephen, Telugu off beat comedy Super Subbu, the Tamil romantic drama Love, the Tamil self-discovery drama Made In Korea, the Telugu folklore thriller Takshakadu and the Tamil family gangster drama Legacy.

The platform also went on to give an idea of the content of each original it was to present. Tamil psychological thriller Stephen has been directed by Mithun and stars Gomathi Shankar in the lead. The film delves into the mind of a self-confessed killer being evaluated by a psychiatrist on a chilling case. The psychiatrist soon finds herself entangled in a mind-twisting mystery, as what begins as a simple evaluation becomes a descent into darkness.

The Telugu series Super Subbu will be an offbeat comedy of errors. Directed by Mallik Ram and starring Sandeep Kishan, it follows a man unexpectedly tasked with teaching sex education to members of a remote village, despite being the least qualified for the job!