Karan Johar shares ‘candid moments’ from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai as film turns 27

As his film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai turned 27 on Thursday, filmmaker Karan Johar, who marked his debut as a director with the 1998 film, shared some candid memories from the sets and said it was filled with love, too much banter and happiness.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai celebrates 27 years of release

Karan took to Instagram, where he shared a string of images from the sets of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The images featured Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Karan, Farah Khan, Archana Puran Singh and Anupam Kher. He also added the track Tum Paas Aaye as the background score for the photos.

Talking about the film, Karan wrote, “27 years!!! Some beautiful and candid memories from our set of #KuchKuchHotaHai…a set filled with love, too much banter and happiness Thank you to everyone for the love you continue to give this film…it means everything to me! @dharmamovies.”

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is a romantic comedy-drama produced by his father Yash Johar. Set primarily across two time periods, the narrative follows the love-triangle between college friends Rahul, Anjali and Tina. Years later, Rahul’s young daughter attempts to reunite him with his former best friend.