Sunjay Kapur legal dispute: Judge tears into Priya Sachdev Kapur’s defence

The hearing at the Delhi High Court over the property dispute of the late industrialist Sunjay Kapur was laced with drama on Wednesday.

Here’s the latest development in the Sunjay Kapur legal dispute

The cracks in Priya Kapur’s defence widened as her counsel, Rajiv Nayar, struggled to defend a Will that appears riddled with inconsistencies. Justice Jyoti Singh overlooking the court proceedings tore into the claims made by Priya Sachdeva through her counsel.

Priya’s legal representative leaned heavily on technical objections, as he argued that Sunjay’s children, Samaira and Kiaan, had failed to formally challenge the Will in their suit for partition. However, Justice Singh dismantled his procedural defence. Her remarks indicated how Rajiv’s arguments focused on form rather than substance and did little to dispel the deep suspicion surrounding the March 21, 2025 document that purports to leave most of Sunjay’s personal assets to his third wife, Priya.

When Rajiv argued that the plaintiffs’ suit was “not maintainable” because they had not sought formal relief declaring the Will invalid, and that they had known about the Will since July 30, 2025, the judge interjected sharply. “Were the plaintiffs given a copy of the Will on July 30?” she asked, “or was it merely read out to them?”

Responding to the same, Rajiv said that it was only read out to them. Justice Singh then pressed further, as she asked, “So how could they be expected to challenge what they had not even seen?”.