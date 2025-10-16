Shah Rukh Khan's paan masala ad triggers Dhruv Rathee’s recent outrage

King Khan, of course, hasn’t responded. He rarely does when the critique is moral rather than material. But it’s an uncomfortable question, especially when his onscreen charm sells everything from cars to fairness creams — and also paan masala, that shiny euphemism for slow poison.

Bollywood’s biggest names have long played this game of selective ethics. You won’t find them near tobacco ads, but slap the “tobacco-free” tag on paan masala, and suddenly, the cheque clears and consciences fade. The defence is always the same — “It’s legal, it’s my brand choice, I’m not forcing anyone.” But Dhruv’s jab hits a deeper nerve: if you’re a cultural god, don’t pretend to be a salesman.

At the heart of it, this isn’t about SRK’s finances but his responsibility. His influence shapes what millions consume, literally and metaphorically. And when someone with that kind of sway still chooses profit over principle, it stings. Maybe Dhruv’s rant won’t make SRK drop the deal. But it’s sparked the kind of debate Indian celebrity culture desperately needs — one that asks if success should come with a conscience clause.