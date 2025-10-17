Eminem reportedly dating his longtime stylist Katrina Malota

Reports have also suggested that the stylist has also groomed Eminem for several photoshoots, besides his musical projects. Katrina Malota reportedly works at a salon in Michigan.

However, neither Eminem nor Katrina Malota have publicly confirmed or denied reports of their romantic relationship.

Eminem used to be married to Kim Scott and the couple had been divorced twice. They got married for the first time in 1999 and divorced in 2001. Five years later, they got married in 2006 and got divorced in the same year.

Eminem and Kim Scott were teenagers when they began dating and share a daughter, Hailie Jade, in 1995. Hailie is 29 years of age now. The couple are also parents to 32-year-old Alaina Marie Scott and 23-year-old Stevie Laine Scott.

Alaina Scott was actually born to Kim Scott's daughter, Dawn Scott. Eminem had adopted her when she was an infant because her mother was suffering from drug abuse and eventually passed away.

Stevie Scott was born to Kim Scott and her ex-boyfriend, Eric Hartter in 2002. The rapper adopted her in 2005.

Eminem also has a grandson, Elliot Marshall who was born to his and Kim's daughter, Hailie.