Shots fired at Kapil Sharma's cafe in Canada for the 3rd time in 4 months

Comedian Kapil Sharma's cafe was shot at for the third time in three months in Canada's Surrey. Although staff members were present, luckily they were able to escape without injuries.

Gunmen fire at comedian Kapil Sharma's cafe at Surrey, Canada for the third time since opening

The last shooting occurred on August 7th and July 10th prior to that. The Surrey Police Service (SPS) heard reports of shots being fired at the business on 85 Avenue and 120 Street on Thursday, around 3:45 a.m., as per local news outlets.

The August shooting occurred early morning, but but no one was injured. However, the firing caused damage to the windows and the building.

The cafe, which was inaugurated in Surrey, British Columbia, on July 4, was targeted a week after opening.

On social media, gangsters Goldy Dhillon and Kuldeep Sidhu, both part of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's operations, claimed responsibility for the attacks.