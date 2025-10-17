Shots fired at Kapil Sharma's cafe in Canada for the 3rd time in 4 months

Comedian Kapil Sharma's cafe was shot at for the third time in three months in Canada's Surrey. Although staff members were present, luckily they were able to escape without injuries.
The last shooting occurred on August 7th and July 10th prior to that. The Surrey Police Service (SPS) heard reports of shots being fired at the business on 85 Avenue and 120 Street on Thursday, around 3:45 a.m., as per local news outlets.
The August shooting occurred early morning, but but no one was injured. However, the firing caused damage to the windows and the building.
The cafe, which was inaugurated in Surrey, British Columbia, on July 4, was targeted a week after opening.
On social media, gangsters Goldy Dhillon and Kuldeep Sidhu, both part of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's operations, claimed responsibility for the attacks.
"I, Goldy Dhillon, take responsibility for the three shootings that took place (at Kap's Cafe). We have no enmity with the general public," the post reportedly said.
"Those who owe us or cheat us will be warned. Bollywood individuals who speak against our religion should also be prepared, bullets can come from anywhere," it added.
"If [Kapil] still doesn't hear the ring, the next action will be conducted in Mumbai," the screenshot of the post added.
There are videos circulating online that show multiple bullets hitting the cafe's walls and windows. A clip reportedly shot from inside a vehicle, showed a man sticking his arm out of the window and firing at least half-a-dozen shots from a handgun.
However, the authenticity of both the post and the videos remains unverified. In August, Kapil Sharma received security cover from Mumbai police after the first two firing instances.
