Ravi Mohan starrer Genie’s Abdi Abdi hints at an easter egg of the film’s plot twist?

Filmy facts

Kalyani Priyadarshan also teased that the commercial dance piece is a "real and important part of Genie's story," with powerful reasons behind it, suggesting it is more than just a typical song placement. The film is described as a high-budget fantasy entertainer. The film, which features Ravi Mohan in the lead along with actresses Kalyani Priyadarshan, Krithi Shetty and Wamiqa Gabbi, has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs.

The name of the song, Abdi Abdi, is likely a play on the term 'abd' (a variant of which is abdi), which translates to servant, slave, or worshipper in Arabic/Middle Eastern contexts. The song boasts vocals by Lebanese singer Mayssa Karaa along with Deepthi Suresh. Produced by Ishari K Ganesh of Vels Film International, Genie is directed by Arjunan Jr. The rest of the technical crew includes cinematographer Mahesh Muthuswami, editor Pradeep E Ragav, art director Mayapandi V and stunt director Yannick Ben. The film is yet to get a release date.