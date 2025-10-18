Ravi Mohan starrer Genie’s Abdi Abdi hints at an easter egg of the film’s plot twist?

After her super hero role in Lokah, Kalyani Priyadarshan is now going viral for the song Abdi Abdi. The music video is the first single from the upcoming Tamil fantasy film Genie. The song is composed by the legendary AR Rahman, which automatically generates significant buzz and expectation. Star attarction is the well-choreographed belly dance sequences featuring actresses Krithi Shetty and Kalyani.
Krithi Shetty's performance and stunning transformation into a more glamorous and confident avatar, after months of intense belly dance training, has been widely praised by fans and media. Kalyani Priyadarshan also pushed her boundaries, calling the song a personal challenge and a unique new dance style for her.
The music video from the upcoming Tamil fantasy film starring Ravi Mohan, in this song, his character does not appear as the wish-granting figure. Instead, he is portrayed in a commanding role, dancing alongside the female leads as if he possesses mystical power over them.
Filmy facts
Kalyani Priyadarshan also teased that the commercial dance piece is a "real and important part of Genie's story," with powerful reasons behind it, suggesting it is more than just a typical song placement. The film is described as a high-budget fantasy entertainer. The film, which features Ravi Mohan in the lead along with actresses Kalyani Priyadarshan, Krithi Shetty and Wamiqa Gabbi, has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs.
The name of the song, Abdi Abdi, is likely a play on the term 'abd' (a variant of which is abdi), which translates to servant, slave, or worshipper in Arabic/Middle Eastern contexts. The song boasts vocals by Lebanese singer Mayssa Karaa along with Deepthi Suresh. Produced by Ishari K Ganesh of Vels Film International, Genie is directed by Arjunan Jr. The rest of the technical crew includes cinematographer Mahesh Muthuswami, editor Pradeep E Ragav, art director Mayapandi V and stunt director Yannick Ben. The film is yet to get a release date.