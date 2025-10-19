Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater’s wedding plans reportedly called off

One fan account on X wrote, “No shade, but Ariana hasn’t liked a single Ethan post since July. Something’s up.” Others defended the pair’s privacy, insisting that speculation risks overshadowing the film’s release.

Entertainment journalists have observed that intense online attention often strains celebrity relationships. Several recent headlines have linked the couple’s silence to “professional pressure” as both prepare for the Wicked publicity cycle. An unnamed friend allegedly told a magazine that “the spark is still there, but they’ve decided to pause wedding talks until things settle down”.

Public searches for “Ariana Grande breakup”, “Ethan Slater marriage”, and “Ariana relationship update” surged this week, landing the story among trending celebrity topics. Despite the chatter, neither Grande nor Slater has issued a statement. Representatives for both declined to comment, suggesting that the focus remains firmly on their work.

Fans remain divided. Some continue to hope for reconciliation, while others see the development as inevitable under constant public scrutiny. A viral tweet read, “Hollywood romances rarely survive a blockbuster press tour, so maybe it’s just a pause, not the end.”

Until an official confirmation surfaces, the truth remains behind closed doors. What is certain is that Grande’s name continues to dominate both streaming charts and celebrity timelines, ensuring she stays in the spotlight regardless of her relationship status.