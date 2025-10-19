Dolly Singh becomes first Indian to win Instagram Golden Ring

In a statement, the popular creator said, "Being recognised with the Rings Award, is so surreal that the feeling has still not sunk in. It’s definitely one of my career’s biggest moments yet and a shiver goes down my spine, I get goosebumps every time I think about it".

She further added, "The jury panel for the award is impeccable and just the fact that these brilliant, genius minds have seen my content is unbelievable! I hope that I continue to make my audiences proud with the content I continue to make".

Dolly Singh also said that these are "wildest dreams" that no one thinks about and recalled all the characters she has created over the years, such as Raju ki Mummy and Zeenat, that have made her what she is today.

In the post announcing Dolly Singh as one of the winners, Meta said, "Dolly Singh has made history as one of only 25 creators worldwide to win the Instagram Ring. This milestone is a testament to her journey, resilience, and the impact she’s had in empowering a generation of creators. As she steps into this new chapter, Dolly is more excited than ever to create, explore, and tell stories that matter".

As one of the winners, Dolly Singh will be given a physical golden ring as an award and she will also be able to display a gold digital ring on her Instagram profile that will be visible to all followers.

The winners of the Ring Award can also customise their profiles, such as the profile picture and the like button, that will make them stand out.