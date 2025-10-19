What can we learn about sumo squat benefits from Deepika Singh's squat session with her niece?

Television actor Deepika Singh shared a fun-filled workout session with her niece on social media, while wishing everyone a Happy Diwali. Her niece was at the front of the camera, visibly struggling but also enjoying the power-packed challenge, as she strove for balance.

This Diwali, try Deepika Singh’s fun sumo squat challenge

On Instagram, Deepika posted a video of herself and her adorable niece doing 10 sumo squats together. The duo even challenged each other to hold the final squat, putting their core strength and balance to the test.

“May your home glow with warmth, your heart with love, and your days with happiness. Happy Diwali in advance and Happy Shubh Dhanteras everyone #withmyneice #videobymytrainer #diwaliwishes #deepikasingh," wrote Deepika in caption.

Why try a sumo squat instead of a regular one?

There are various types of squats and the sumo squat is just one of them, which works the inner thighs. While squats are incredibly effective at building lower body strength and muscle mass, being the powerful compound movements that they are, sumo squats work specific muscle groups.

While a traditional squat keeps your stance closer and less gap between your thighs and feet, a sumo squat pushes your thighs further apart. They work the same muscle groups as regular squats, namely quadriceps, glutes, hamstrings and hip stabilisers, in addition to your adductors, or inner thigh muscles. Adductors are smaller and harder to target when doing a traditional squat. They also help you improve posture and balance, as they engage your core as well.