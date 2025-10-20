Kajol says ‘thank u all for loving it in this phenomenal way’ as DDLJ turns 30

The Aditya Chopra directorial is considered to be the longest-running film in the history of Indian cinema, as it has been shown at the Maratha Mandir in Mumbai ever since its release on October 20, 1995.

On Monday, the iconic drama marked 30 years of release, and soaking in the milestone moment, Kajol thanked the viewers for loving the drama in such a "phenomenal way".

Uploading a poster of DDLJ's 30th release anniversary on IG, Kajol expressed her delight on social media saying, "DDLJ completes 30 years today in time but the way it has spread around the world and through everybody’s hearts and minds simply cannot be counted .. thank u all for loving it in this phenomenal way! (sic)"

Reflecting on the immense love and popularity for the movie, she also dropped a still of a poster promoting a burger shop placed on the door of a train station in Switzerland.

The poster read, "Shah Rukh told Kajol in the ear, let's go and eat some burgers. Slide to see how far it really has gone … (Beaming face with smiling eyes emoji) @iamsrk #AdityaChopra", Kajol penned the caption.