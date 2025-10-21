Ayan Mukherji quits Dhoom 4, vacay pics spark rumours of Brahmastra 2

Director Ayan Mukerji has set the online world buzzing once more, this time generating buzz for the next installment in his ambitious Astraverse. During the weekend, the director, whose visually stunning Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva was released earlier this year, posted enigmatic holiday snaps that fans think are a veiled reference to Brahmastra: Part Two – Dev.

Ayan Mukherji quits Dhoom 4, to start Brahmastra 2 soon?

Ayan had a break in the mountains, posting picturesque glimpses of his holiday. The one that left fans going berserk was captioned just “Pt 2” with an 'Om' emoji. The wink was all it took to create huge anticipation for the sequel, which promises to explore the backstory of the villain, Dev.

The timing of this rumour coincides with Ayan’s recent, friendly departure from Yash Raj Films’ highly anticipated Dhoom 4. Sources say the director left the project because of “creative differences” and a need to create films with more scope for “romance drama and storytelling with spectacle.”