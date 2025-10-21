Ayan Mukherji quits Dhoom 4, vacay pics spark rumours of Brahmastra 2

Director Ayan Mukerji has set the online world buzzing once more, this time generating buzz for the next installment in his ambitious Astraverse. During the weekend, the director, whose visually stunning Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva was released earlier this year, posted enigmatic holiday snaps that fans think are a veiled reference to Brahmastra: Part Two – Dev.
Ayan had a break in the mountains, posting picturesque glimpses of his holiday. The one that left fans going berserk was captioned just “Pt 2” with an 'Om' emoji. The wink was all it took to create huge anticipation for the sequel, which promises to explore the backstory of the villain, Dev.
The timing of this rumour coincides with Ayan’s recent, friendly departure from Yash Raj Films’ highly anticipated Dhoom 4. Sources say the director left the project because of “creative differences” and a need to create films with more scope for “romance drama and storytelling with spectacle.”
As per sources within the industry, Ayan had the impression that taking on director-for-hire assignments like Dhoom 4 was not something that suited his passion for writing the stuff himself. He had reportedly discussed the matter at length with producer Aditya Chopra and star Ranbir Kapoor, both of whom were sympathetic to his choice.
After leaving, Ayan is said to have re-dedicated himself fully to his Astraverse saga. Work on Brahmastra Part Two – Dev is said to be in the final stages of writing, with the director even utilising his recent stint in the Himalayas to do ‘polishing’ of the script.
While Part One starred Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the sequel is expected to have a darker tone and is rumoured to star Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in key roles. With production now slated to begin in 2026, Ayan’s social media activity has successfully reignited the countdown for one of Bollywood’s most anticipated sequels.