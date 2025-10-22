Alana Hadid marries Ross Williams in star-studded LA ceremony; Bella, Gigi turn bridesmaids

Alana Hadid, Gigi and Bella Hadid’s older half-sister, a supermodel herself, has married her boyfriend, TV producer Ross Williams, in a very intimate and idyllic wedding. The couple tied the knot on October 18 in a private ceremony that took place in the Los Angeles garden of Alana’s father Mohamed Hadid, who had his home selected because it “meant something to us” to the couple.
The 42-year-old activist and creative director, also noted for her forthright support of Palestinians, surprised in a vintage off-the-shoulder Vivienne Westwood dress from Tab Vintage for the ceremony, to be followed by a Sandra Mansour reception gown. She added Dorsey jewellery to her look, which she also gave to her celebrity siblings.
It was a family affair for the bridal party. Bella and Gigi were bridesmaids, going barefoot down the aisle in matching sage green dresses of their own choice. Bella wore a stunning plunging halter gown with a ruffled midi hem while Gigi had on a draped high-neck long-sleeve gown with a cape-like feature. Their brother Anwar Hadid was ‘male-of-honour’ and their maid-of-honor sister Marielle Hadid. The sisters proceeded down the aisle to the Palestinian tune, Ya Tal3een.
The emotional tone of the day was apparent, as Gigi was seen crying and wiping away tears at the ceremony. Alana, who wed her groom after meeting him on a dating website, stated the day was centered around “expressing to each other and what it was to become a family.” The bride and groom wrote their own vows and had a special moment for Ross’ daughter, now Alana’s step-daughter.
The night ended with dinner and dancing in the garden, and the bride said the mood was one of being “surrounded by love the whole time”. Alana and Ross were surrounded by family and friends who had come from as far away as Kuwait, Tunisia and Hawaii for the stunning backyard wedding.