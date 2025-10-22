Rishabh Tandon death: Close friend reveals reason behind singer's demise

Musician and actor Rishabh Tandon, known to many as Faqeer, passed away on October 21, 2025, at the age of 35. A close friend of the actor-musician has revealed that Rishabh Tandon had died of a sudden heart attack while he was in Delhi
Rishabh Tandon, who lived in Mumbai, was allegedly visiting some members of his family when the unfortunate incident occurred, devastating friends and family alike. Fans, too, are grief-stricken and have been pouring their tributes online.
Rishabh Tandon was married to Russia native, Olesya Nedobegova. Olesya and Rishabh met in Uzbekistan in October 2022 where she was the line producer of Rishabh Tandon's digital series. The couple then got married in March 2023.
While no family member had initially confirmed the reports of Rishab Tandon's death, his wife, Olesya took to Instagram on the afternoon of October 22 to share her tribute.
"I can’t find the words... You left me ..... My beloved husband, friend, partner... I swear I’ll make all your dreams come true... You’re not dead, you’re with me, my soul, my heart, my love, my king", wrote Rishab's wife.
Rishabh Tandon launched his career as a musician with his album, Phir Se Wahi that was released by T-Series back in 2008. Following this, Rishabh took a hiatus that lasted a decade because he wanted to give more time to his family and contribute towards his father's business.
He returned to music in 2020 and throughout his career, Rishabh Tandon has been linked with a diverse range of projects both as a musician and actor. Some of his work include, Faqeer- Living Limitless (2017), and Rishabh Tandon: Ishq Fakeerana (2025).