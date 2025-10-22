Rishabh Tandon death: Close friend reveals reason behind singer's demise

Musician and actor Rishabh Tandon, known to many as Faqeer, passed away on October 21, 2025, at the age of 35. A close friend of the actor-musician has revealed that Rishabh Tandon had died of a sudden heart attack while he was in Delhi

Rishabh Tandon, who lived in Mumbai, was allegedly visiting some members of his family when the unfortunate incident occurred, devastating friends and family alike. Fans, too, are grief-stricken and have been pouring their tributes online.

Rishabh Tandon was married to Russia native, Olesya Nedobegova. Olesya and Rishabh met in Uzbekistan in October 2022 where she was the line producer of Rishabh Tandon's digital series. The couple then got married in March 2023.