Saiyaara fame Aneet Padda to star in Maddock's next instalment, Shakti Shalini!

It has been officially confirmed that Aneet Padda will star as the lead in the upcoming film Shakti Shalini and this announcement, including a teaser, was attached to the post-credits scene of the Ayushmann Khurrana & Rashmika Mandanna's movie Thamma. The post-credits scene of Thamma introduced the next chapter in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, revealing "The protector. The destroyer. The mother of all. Aneet Padda in Shakti Shalini. Shakti unleashed Dec 24, 2026."
There were initially rumors and leaked images suggesting her appearance in a scene as the character, but the final announcement confirmed her role in the upcoming film. The film is the next major installment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU), the franchise that includes films like Stree, Bhediya, Munjya and Thamma.
Specific plot details are scarce, but the announcement teaser hints the storyline to revolve around a powerful female figure, possibly a modern-day embodiment of a goddess like Maa Kali or Maa Durga (Shakti is a name for the divine feminine power), who rises to counter the expanding evil forces introduced in the universe (like Yakshasan in Thamma). It is expected to be a female-led story, a significant entry after Stree.
Randeep Hooda has been mentioned in some reports as a potential co-star and Ajitpal Singh is reportedly the director. However, an official, comprehensive cast and crew list has not yet been released. Earlier, reports indicated that Kiara Advani was approached and was in talks for the lead role when the film was first being developed and slated for an earlier release. The change in casting was reportedly due to scheduling conflicts, as her dates did not align with the film's revised timeline. Some reports also suggested she stepped away to focus on her personal life after welcoming her baby girl.
The Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU) is in a massive expansion phase, establishing an interconnected cinematic world similar to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but with Indian horror-comedy folklore. 2026 will see the release of Bhediya 2, sequel to the werewolf film Bhediya, with Varun Dhawan expected to reprise his role alongside Shakti Shalini, a new installment in the universe. 2027 will release Stree 3, the next sequel to the highly successful Stree franchise, bringing back the core cast with Maha Munjya, sequel to the 2024 film Munjya and Chamunda, a new entry, with reports suggesting Alia Bhatt in a lead role. Finally, all stories concluding in 2028 with Pehla Mahayudh and Doosara Mahayudh, a two-part climax bringing together characters from across the universe.
