Saiyaara fame Aneet Padda to star in Maddock's next instalment, Shakti Shalini!

Randeep Hooda has been mentioned in some reports as a potential co-star and Ajitpal Singh is reportedly the director. However, an official, comprehensive cast and crew list has not yet been released. Earlier, reports indicated that Kiara Advani was approached and was in talks for the lead role when the film was first being developed and slated for an earlier release. The change in casting was reportedly due to scheduling conflicts, as her dates did not align with the film's revised timeline. Some reports also suggested she stepped away to focus on her personal life after welcoming her baby girl.

The Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU) is in a massive expansion phase, establishing an interconnected cinematic world similar to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but with Indian horror-comedy folklore. 2026 will see the release of Bhediya 2, sequel to the werewolf film Bhediya, with Varun Dhawan expected to reprise his role alongside Shakti Shalini, a new installment in the universe. 2027 will release Stree 3, the next sequel to the highly successful Stree franchise, bringing back the core cast with Maha Munjya, sequel to the 2024 film Munjya and Chamunda, a new entry, with reports suggesting Alia Bhatt in a lead role. Finally, all stories concluding in 2028 with Pehla Mahayudh and Doosara Mahayudh, a two-part climax bringing together characters from across the universe.