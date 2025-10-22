Victoria Beckham addresses David Beckham’s alleged affair with Rebecca Loos

Victoria Beckham, undeterred by the speculation, said that they as a couple, have always "ridden the damn storm".

Rebecca Loos first made the claims about her alleged affair in 2004. 21 years later, in 2025, the Dutch model made the claim once more. She claimed that David Beckham had invited her to a hotel while Victoria Beckham was not in town. Rebecca claimed that the Beckhams had been married for five years then.

David Beckham has consistently denied the affair allegations made by Rebecca Loos. He even talked about the consequences the allegations had on his family in his docu-series, Beckham.

While David said that it was difficult to see Victoria in pain because of the speculation, the former Spice Girls admitted, "It was the hardest period because it felt like the world was against us...We were against each other if I’m being completely honest".

David and Victoria Beckham got married in 1999 and have been through thick and thin together. The couple are parents to four children: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.