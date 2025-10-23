Janhvi Kapoor likes to keep it real when it comes to conversations around the body

Janhvi Kapoor joined Kajol and Twinkle Khanna in their new show Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle and opened up about rumours and speculations related to plastic surgeries.

The actor advocated for open conversations when it comes to one's body. She said, "I was one of the young girls who was very impressionable with the onset of social media and seeing everyone being judged to look a certain way. I don’t want to perpetuate to young girls this idea of perfection. I'm a big believer in ‘you do you,’ do whatever makes you happy. I would be very happy to be a completely open book about things".

Janhvi Kapoor is all for candid conversations when it comes to beauty

Janhvi Kapoor has been criticised online for alleged cosmetic surgeries that she went through with many claiming that she had got done rhinoplasty, buccal fat removal and more. There were also rumours about a procedure called 'buffalo-plasty' that went quite viral.