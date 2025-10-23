Janhvi Kapoor likes to keep it real when it comes to conversations around the body

Janhvi Kapoor joined Kajol and Twinkle Khanna in their new show Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle and opened up about rumours and speculations related to plastic surgeries.
The actor advocated for open conversations when it comes to one's body. She said, "I was one of the young girls who was very impressionable with the onset of social media and seeing everyone being judged to look a certain way. I don’t want to perpetuate to young girls this idea of perfection. I'm a big believer in ‘you do you,’ do whatever makes you happy. I would be very happy to be a completely open book about things".
Janhvi Kapoor has been criticised online for alleged cosmetic surgeries that she went through with many claiming that she had got done rhinoplasty, buccal fat removal and more. There were also rumours about a procedure called 'buffalo-plasty' that went quite viral.
During her appearance on Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle, Janhvi Kapoor dismissed the bizarre claims. "I think I have been very intelligent, conservative, and proper about what I have done. Of course, I had the guidance of my mom, and I'd like to share that. Also, as a cautionary tale, because if a young girl sees a video like this and decides mujhe bhi ye buffalo-plasty karna hai and something goes wrong, that would be the worst thing ever. I think transparency is important".
Janhvi Kapoor did not criticise cosmetic surgeries but said that one must do what they choose with their body and be honest about their choices. As an actor with a platform, she wants to encourage conversations around beauty procedures so that there are no social taboos around them any more.
Janhvi Kapoor was recently seen in the award winning film, Homebound alongside Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa. She also acted in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumai.